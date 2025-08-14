Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Technical Support-I under the extramural project “SOCIO-CULTURAL DETERMINANTS, COMMUNITY AWARENESS, TREATMENT AND REHABILITATION OF PATIENTS OF SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER (SUD) IN ASSAM AND ARUNACHAL PRADESH” implemented by Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam under ICMR- New Delhi. The post is purely temporary and co-terminable with the project in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification and experience:

Graduate Degree in Sociology and Social Work. Candidates with Post-Graduation in relevant subject/field and candidates with relevant work on substance use during coursework is desirable. Candidates with working knowledge of computers and fluency in the local languages spoken in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will get preference.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Monthly Consolidated Emoluments: Rs. 18,000/- per month + 9% HRA = Rs. 19,620 per month.

Upper age –limit for fresh recruits: 30 years

Also Read : Which roti is best for which illness or disease?

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 20th August, 2025 from 10 a.m. onwards at Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in pdf format only) by 18th August, 2025, to the address pranjalsarma@dibru.ac.in

The candidates should produce all relevant documents, original certificates etc. in the interview board on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here