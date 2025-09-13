Assam Govt Job 2025 CPP IPR Sonapur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam in 2025.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Scientific Officer on a purely contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% marks aggregate.

Experience :

1. The applicant must have post qualification experience of minimum 03 years preferably in Planning, estimation, execution of Civil construction works, regular building maintenance works.

2. Should be capable of execution of building construction projects

3. Should have experience in handling Govt. projects.

4. Should have knowledge of Quality Assurance and Quality Control of works under scope of contract during execution.

5. Should have experience in Contract management, systematize contract documentation and contract closing procedure

6. Must be familiar with statutory norms and regulations.

7. Must be familiar with CPWD rules and byelaws

8. Must have previous experience in tender preparation and tender scrutiny works.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with Min 60% marks in the qualifying examination.

Experience : The Applicant must have post qualification experience of minimum 03 years preferably in –

1. Managing and troubleshooting campus LAN & WAN. This includes campus-wide wired and wireless network Routers, Firewall, Internet connectivity, etc.

2. Candidate must have sound hands-on experience and knowledge of LINUX operating systems and servers.

3. Candidate must have experience and knowledge of installing, configuring and managing research and analytical software and tools

4. Day-to-day maintenance of IT infrastructure including all IT hardware (Desktops/Laptops/ Workstation/Server hardware and peripherals etc.) operating system (Windows, Linux) and various application software (License software, etc.), servers, CCTV installation, configuration, troubleshooting and rectification of related problem(s).

5. Candidate must have experience in configuring and managing various web based video conferencing facilities and VC endpoints.

6. IT support for various events (conference, symposiums and workshop etc.).

7. Periodic preventive maintenance, follow up with various vendors including health check-up of

critical IT infrastructure.

8. Managing procurement process of new IT infrastructure requirements and coordinating with vendors and OEM s for various procurement processes.

9. Preparation of Budget and Project planning.

10. Should have experience in handling Govt. projects.

11. Knowledge of Various Govt. procurement policies and procurement portals of Govt. of India. (GeM).

12. Preparation of technical and price comparative statements, tenders for procurement of new IT

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for general category candidates is 40 years as of 01 September, 2025.

Salary : Monthly emoluments for Project Scientific Officer of Rs. 56,000/- + HRA (as per the

institute)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview for the above posts from 22nd September 2025 to 24th September 2025. Reporting time for Project Scientific Officer at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview. Venue is in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are to submit the duly filled application form as provided in Annexure-A at the time of reporting. They must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here