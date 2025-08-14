Assam Govt Job 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Engineers, Assistants, Managers and Officers for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit.” The position is temporary and purely on contractual basis. It can be extended maximum up to 3 years only.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Engineer ‘C’ (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Full time B.E/ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering in First Class (4 years after 12th standard or 3 years after Diploma in Electrical Engineering) from AICTE approved College/University. [Retired person from reputed institution/organization with the same

Qualification may also apply]

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum four (04) in years of post-qualification experience maintenance of Electrical Installations such as HT/LT Sub-Station and Switchgear, A??, ???B, Starter, Cubical Panels, DG set, APFC, Building Wiring / Cabling, Fire Alarm and public address system, industrial maintenance works etc.

Age Limit : 35 years (relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Specialized Hematopathology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : B. Sc. in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology with 50% marks or Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Experience : Minimum one year working experience in Clinical Flow cytometry

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Quality Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 81240/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Doctorate in Science (Ph.D.) or Masters in Science (M.Sc.) in Microbiology. Diploma / Degree in Quality Management is desirable.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in NABL Accredited Clinical Laboratory along with certificate of quality management system and internal audit in medical lab as per ISO 15189:2022.

Sound technical knowledge related to tests performed at the laboratory, familiar with National / International accreditation bodies and quality systems such as NABL, NABH, ISO / ISE 15189, CAP,

etc. auditing techniques, liaise with external auditing accreditation bodies.

Age Limit : 35 years (relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Microbiology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : M.Sc. (MLT) or M.Sc. in Microbiology from a government recognized institute.

Experience : 3 years’ experience in an institutional Clinical Microbiology/Molecular Laboratory.

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Medical Officer ‘E’ Intensivist (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience)

Qualification : D.M. (Critical Care) or equivalent OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Anaesthesia / General Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Age Limit : 45 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Also Read : Which roti is best for which illness or disease?

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to hrd.recruitment@bbci.in. Incomplete application will not be considered.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The Application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of………..”

The last date for receipt of application is 30/08/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here