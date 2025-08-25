Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Women's University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Assam Women’s University Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Assam Women’s University Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Teaching Associates (on a contractual basis) in 2025.

Name of post : Teaching Associates

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychology : 2

Education : 1

Business Management : 1

Library and Information Science : 1

Computer Science and Technology : 1

Mass Communication and Journalism : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Psychology :

For post 1 :

Specialization in: Clinical Psychology/ Counselling Psychology/ Developmental Psychology-

a. Masters Degree in Psychology with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

For the post 2:

Specialization in: Industrial/ Organizational/ Social Psychology

a. Masters Degree in Psychology with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SE?.

Education :

a. Masters Degree in Education with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SE?.

Business Management :

a. Masters of Business Administration with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Library and Information Science :

a. Masters in Library and Information science with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NÉT) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like

SLET/SE?.

Computer Science and Technology :

a. Masters in Computer Science and Technology with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SE?.

Mass Communication and Journalism :

a. Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism with at least 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SE?.

Political Science :

a. Masters in Political Science with atleast 55% marks.

b. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : The upper age limit is 40 years as of 01.08.2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview from 27th August 2025 to 1st September 2025 from 10 AM onwards. Reporting time is 9 AM. The venue is in Community Hall, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the application in Standard Form along with self-attested photocopies of all qualifications, Certificates, Mark sheets, Age, PRC/Domicile Certificate and other testimonials with contact number at the time of walk-in-interview.

All original documents must be brought for verification on the day of interview.

Applicants must altogether bring a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred only) as non-refundable processing fee to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No. 37489604297, IFSC Code: SBIN0002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here