Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Vice Chancellor in 2025.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Shall be an eminent scholar and administrator.

ii) Possess Ph. D in any branch of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Education, Research and Development.

iii) With a minimum of 10 years of service in the rank of professor or equivalent from research or extension System of State/ Central Agricultural Universities/ Other similarly placed institutions.

iv) The Vice Chancellor shall hold the office for a term of five years from the date he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. Any persons who have a minimum of 5 years of service left on the last date of application (29/09/2025) shall be preferred.

v) Knowledge on Agriculture in Northeastern India shall be desirable.

How to apply :

Applicants may apply through either online or offline mode only.

For offline mode: Applications through offline mode must be duly signed by the candidate in prescribed format available in AAU official website (www.aau.ac.in) and to be submitted along with all necessary enclosures in sealed envelopes to the Joint Secretary to the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Kharghuli, Guwahati-781001. The sealed envelope containing the application form should clearly indicate prominently “Application for the position of Vice Chancellor, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Assam”. The soft copy of the offline application in addition should invariably be submitted to the Email ID: vcselection.aau@gmail.com

For Online mode: The online application forms will be available in the AAU official Website www.aau.ac.in w.e.f. 30/08/2025 from 5 PM onwards. For online applications, eligible candidates may apply on or before through the given web link https://rb-vcselection.assam.gov.in/aau/

The last date of submission of application for both online and offline mode is 5 pm of 29/09/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here