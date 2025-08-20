Assam Govt Job 2025 Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of posts :

1. Associate Professor (Department of Medical Surgical Nursing)

2. Associate Professor (Department of Community Health Nursing)

3. Assistant Professor (Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Nursing)

Eligibility Criteria :

Associate Professor (Department of Medical Surgical Nursing) : M.Sc. Nursing with Medical Surgical Nursing specialty with 8 years of experience with M.Sc. Nursing including 5 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Associate Professor (Department of Community Health Nursing) : M.Sc. Nursing with Community Health Nursing specialty with 8 years of experience with M.Sc. Nursing including 5 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Assistant Professor (Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Nursing): M.Sc. Nursing with Obstetrics and Gynaecological Nursing specialty with 3 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable

How to apply :

Candidates must download application form from the Institute website (attached hereunder) and submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope, through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 20 Sep 2025 (1400 hours).

Short listed candidates will be informed the date of interview via email/ telephonically.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here