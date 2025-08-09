Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Bijni College Assam in 2025.

Bijni College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Bengali : 1

English : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Memorandum AHE.239/2021/68 Dated 24-01-2022

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2025

with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications the prescribed format along with complete Biodata and all supporting documents from H.S.L.C. onwards with publication papers if any.

Applicants may send their application with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only as application fee drawn in favour of Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch.

They may also pay the application fee through online payment mode:

Account No. : 05020110028018, Bank Name : UCO Bank, Account Name : Secretary, Bijni College, Bank Branch : Bijni Branch, IFSC : UCBA0000502. Payment receipt must be attached with the application.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College P.O. – Bijni, Dist.- Chirang (BTR), Assam, Pin-783390

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here