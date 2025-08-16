Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching job in SSUHS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Lecturer (contractual) in 2025. Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, Assam, India came into being in 2009. It came into being as per The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007. The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences is the only Health Sciences University in the North Eastern Region with its jurisdiction to the whole of Assam

Name of post : Lecturer (ICU/ Anaesthesia and Critical Care/ OT Technology/ Cardiac Care Technology/ Trauma and Emergency/ Dialysis/ Medical Laboratory Technology/ Blood Bank)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Postgraduate Degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade from recognized University. Candidates with Ph.D. will get preference.

Salary : Rs.40,000/- PM

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th August 2025. Time is at 11 AM.

The venue is in Srimanta Sankaradeva University Of Health Sciences (A State University Of The Govt. Of Assam), Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam

How to apply :

The desirous candidates may come for appearing in Walk-in-Interview along with all the certificates in original in support of their qualification, age, experience as well as no objection certificate from the present employer, if any.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here