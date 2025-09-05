Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Manager (Finance/Admin) in 2025 at AIC- NIPER Guwahati Foundation. The Atal Incubation Center (AIC) – NIPER Guwahati Foundation came up in the NIPER Guwahati campus at Changsari, North Guwahati, Kamrup as a section 8 not-for-profit company. The foundation operates a technology business incubator in the NIPER Guwahati campus, with support from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Govt. of India. In addition to providing scientific infrastructure and expertise for the innovators, the foundation also provides comprehensive support to the incubatees in all aspects of innovation management and for the creation of successful startups. The activities of the foundation are mainly concentrated in eastern & northeastern India, and strive to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region via various activities, programs, collaborations, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance/Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Criteria :

Educational: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration/ M.Com or MBA (Finance).

Experience: A minimum of 2 years of experience in a relevant field.

Desirable Qualification :

Technical Skills:

a) Proficiency in financial / Accounting software (Tally, Teller, Diamond etc.)

b) Advanced Excel and financial modelling

c) Familiarity with the PFMS portal

d) Awareness of tax laws, and financial regulations

Soft Skills:

a) Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving

b) Good communication and ability to explain financial concepts to non-finance teams

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month (based on the qualification, experience and performance in the

interview).

Age Limit : 30-35 years (as on 1st September 2025)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply by emailing their latest CV in PDF format to

aic@niperguwahati.in by Friday, 26th September, 2025 on or before 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here