Applications are invited for recruitment of 31 vacant govt job in Dudhnoi College Assam in 2025.

Dudhnoi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor for ITEP (BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for ITEP (BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd)

No. of posts : 48

Subject wise vacancies :

Head of the Department, ITEP : 1

History : 2

Geography : 2

Political Science : 2

Economics : 3

Mathematics : 2

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology : 1

Botany : 1

Accountancy : 1

Business Studies : 1

English : 3

Assamese : 3

Educational Studies : 7

Eligibility Criteria :

A. Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education (as Head of the Department)

(i) Postgraduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce

or Languages.

(ii) M.Ed.

(iii) Ph.D. in Education

(iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professional and eight years for Associate Professor.

(v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

B. Assistant Professor – in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy:

(i) Post – Graduate degree in Sciences (Physics or Chemistry or Botany or Zoology or Life Sciences or Bioscience) or Mathematics or Social Sciences (History or Geography or Political Science or Economics) or Languages (English or Modern Indian Languages or Classical Languages) or Commerce allied subjects) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or its equivalent grade.

(ii) B.Ed. degree with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent grade.

(iii) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable :

(i) M.Ed. or M.Ed. with Specialisation

(ii) Ph.D in Education.

C. Assistant Professor in Educational Studies:

(i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent grade.

(ii) With National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or any other qualification prescribed by University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable : Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications with complete bio-data and relevant documents to the Principal, Dudhnoi College, Dudhnoi, Goalpara, Assam, PIN-783124 within 21st August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here