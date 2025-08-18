Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant govt job in Dimoria College Assam in 2025.

Dimoria College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Head of Department and Assistant Professors on Contractual basis for ITEP (BA. BEd and BSc. BEd) in 2025.

Name of post : Head of Department, ITEP

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Postgraduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Languages.

(ii) M.Ed.

(iii) Ph.D. in Education

(iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professional and eight years for Associate Professor.

(v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these

categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 22

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese -2 English-2 Hindi-1 Physics -1 Chemistry -1 Mathematics-1 Botany-1 Zoology-1 Geology-1 Geography -1 Political Science-1 Economics-1 Education-1 History -1 Anthropology-1 Statistics -1 Computer Science-1 Health and Physical Education -1 Educational Studies -2

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor- in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy:

(i) Post-Graduate degree in concern subjects (Sciences and Arts) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or its equivalent grade.

(ii) B.Ed. degree with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent grade.

(iii) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or

in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable:

(i) M.Ed. or M.Ed. with Specialisation

(ii) Ph.D in Education.

Assistant Professor in Educational Studies:

(i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent

grade.

(ii) With National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education

or any other qualification prescribed by University Grants Commission for these categories of

posts.

Desirable: Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects.

Assistant Professor in Health and Physical Education:

Postgraduate degree in Physical Education (M.Ed.) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or

equivalent grade.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 20th August 2025 from 10 AM. The venue is in Principal’s Office, Dimoria College, Khetri, PIN- 782403, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to send their CV to the college email id dimoriacollege.khetri@gmail.com.

They have to bring their CV, original and self-attested copies of relevant documents to the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here