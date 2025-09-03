Assam Govt Job 2025 AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers, Specialists on purely contractual basis for the World Bank funded “Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project”

Name of post : IPA Manager

Essential qualification: Masters of Hospital Administration or Masters of Health Management,

or MBA in Hospital Management or MBA in Health Management. Candidates with BDS degree and the above essential qualifications will be added advantage.

Other desirable qualification: The candidate must have good communication skills both written

and verbal in local language, English and computer literacy. Knowledge of government regulation

and policies is desirable.

Experience: New graduates and or entry-level applicants may apply for the position.

Experienced candidates will be desirable

Name of post : Hospital Administrator- GMCH

Essential qualification:

Masters of Hospital Administration or Masters of Health Management or MBA in Hospital Management or MBA in Health Management with 10 years post qualification experience.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree of MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BAMS and the above essential qualifications will be added advantage.

Desirable: Candidates having the essential qualification along with experience in hospital operations, quality management and healthcare administration will get preference. The candidate must have good communication skills, both written and verbal in local language, English and computer proficiency, especially in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Name of post : Finance Specialist

Essential qualification:

Chartered Accountant (CA) with 3+ years of post-qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts.

Desirable: Experience in hospital finance management, government projects, or healthcare sector financial operations.

Name of post : MIS Executive

Essential qualification:

BCA /B.E /B.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology from recognized university/ Institution.

Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in management of IT & MIS activities in any Externally Aided Project (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) or Public/ Private sector organization.

Name of post : Procurement Executive

Essential qualification:

The PE must possess at least a Bachelor of Engineering / Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Procurement from any Govt. recognized university/institution. Candidates having IT Background, Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP) or Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP) will get preference.

Working Experience: The PE should have at least 5 (five) years of professional experience in

Procurement Management function in any public/private sector agency out of which 02 (two) years in World Bank/externally aided Projects will be desirable. Those with hands-on experience in e-procurement system & GeM of the Government is preferable.

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

Essential qualification:

1. Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Engineering, Public Procurement, Finance, Business or Commerce) from any Government recognized university/ institution.

2. Relevant training in public procurement works, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Business or Commerce is preferable.

3. Candidates having Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP), Certificate in Contract Management Program (CPCM) will be preferred.

Experience:

1. Must have at least 10 years’ professional experience in the field of procurement and related activities in any State Government/ Central Government / Semi Government Bodies/PSUs.

2. Experience of handling GeM & e-procurement portal.

Name of post : State Environment Management & Safeguard Specialist

Essential qualification:

Master’s degree in Bio-medical Engineering/ Environment management from any Govt. recognized university/ institution with training in Environment safeguards.

Excellent understanding of the World Bank Environment safeguards systems and procedure is desirable.

Experience:

1. Must have at least 7 years’ experience in Environment management or safeguards role. Preference will be given to the candidate with experience in Externally Aided projects.

2. Experience of working in the North East and in the Health Sector is desirable.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview for the above posts from 15th September 2025 to 23rd September 2025. The venue is in the office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara

Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form for the

position provided in the website, https://ahidms.assam.gov.in. The Originals of certificates/ documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here