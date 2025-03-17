Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career under Yuvaan Educative LLP Guwahati Assam.

Yuvaan Educative LLP Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Vocational Service Providers (VSP) at selected Government /

Provincialised schools of Assam for a project under Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Name of post : Vocational Service Providers (VSP)

Trades :

Agriculture Apparel, Made Ups & Home Furnishing Automotive Beauty & Wellness Healthcare Retail Tourism & Hospitality Power Food Processing

Eligibility Criteria :

Agriculture : Post graduation in Agriculture / Horticulture from a recognized Institute / University, with atleast 1 year work/teaching experience. Apparel, Made Ups & Home Furnishing : Post-graduation in Textile and clothing or relevant area from a recognized Institute / University, with at least 1 year work / teaching experience in Textile & clothing. Automotive : Diploma / Degree in Automobile / Mechanical Engineering from DTE /AICTE approved Institute / University, with at least 1 year work /teaching experience. Beauty & Wellness : Graduate with Diploma in Cosmetology / Beauty Therapy / Beauty Culture from ITI/ UGC approved institution. Healthcare : B.Sc Nursing and Midwifery (4 years). OR 3 and half years Diploma in GNM with 1 year experience. Retail : MBA / PGDM in Retail Management / Marketing from UGC / AICTE approved Institute / University with 1 year teaching / work experience. Tourism & Hospitality : Post Graduation in Travel & Tourism Management or in Tourism & Hospitality / 3 years Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management from any recognized Institute / University, with at least 1 year work experience. Power : Diploma / B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from UGC / AICTE approved Institute / University, with 1 year work / teaching experience. Food Processing : Graduation (3 & 4 years) in Food Production / Hotel Management from a recognized Institute / University with atleast 1 year work experience / 3 year diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from UGC / AICTE approved University.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://educative.co.in/recruitment2025/application.php

Last date to apply is 19th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here