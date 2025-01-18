Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in VKNRL School of Nursing Assam.

VKNRL School of Nursing Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Nursing Tutor (Female) on regular basis. VKNRL is a state-of-art institute of national repute, committed to achieve excellence in nursing education by developing skilled and dedicated nursing professionals, contributing to healthcare needs and socio-economic upliftment of the region. Nursing education is the professional education for the preparation of nurses to enable them to render professional nursing care to people of all ages, in all phases of health and illness, in a variety of settings. As students develop their education and understanding of general health care over the years they can move on to more specified areas of health care such as pharmacology, child care, orthopedics, nutrition, emergency nursing, intensive care and midwifery among other health care fields. Nurses may work in a variety of health care settings within both the public and private health care sectors and may operate in hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, the arm forces, community centers, health care facilities and college universities among other health care settings.

Name of post : Nursing Tutor (Female)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

M.Sc Nursing. Preference will be given to the candidates having 1 year of experience in Teaching/ Clinical areas.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month plus EPF and medical facility during the probation period. After

successful completion of probation period the candidate will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.

25,400 – 63,200 plus other allowances as admissible.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24.01.2025

The venue is altogether in VKNRL School of Nursing, Numaligarh.

Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may submit their Resume on or before 23rd January 2025

in the e-mail id: vknrlns22@gmail.com

On the day of Interview, the candidates must come with all their original and self-attested photocopies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here