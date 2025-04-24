Applications are invited for recruitment of 31 vacant posts or career in UIIC Assam in 2025.

United India Insurance Co. Ltd (UIIC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible Engineering and Non Engineering Graduate holders (passed during 2021 ,2022,2023 & 2024), hailing from the States

of Bihar, Jharkhand ,Chattisgarh , Odisha ,West Bengal and Assam for recruitment of one year apprenticeship training or career under the Apprenticeship (Amendment ) Act 1973 in 2025. The duration of apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year. United India Insurance Company Limited came into being as a Company on 18th February 1938. General Insurance Business in India was nationalized in 1972. 12 Indian Insurance Companies, 4 Cooperative Insurance Societies and Indian operations of 5 Foreign Insurers, besides General Insurance operations of southern region of Life Insurance Corporation of India were merged with United India Insurance Company Limited. After Nationalization United India saw growth by leaps and bounds and has over 9000 work force spread across 1537 offices providing insurance cover to 1.74 Crore policy holders. The Company has variety of insurance products to provide insurance cover from bullock carts to satellites.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 31

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 9000/-

Qualification :

Candidates should have passed graduation in any discipline from a University / Institution

recognized by AICTE UGC.

The candidates should have appeared for the examination, passed and received the degree certificate in any of the years from 2021 to 2024.

The candidates who have already undergone or are also currently undergoing apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act 1961 and/or already having one-year work experience are not eligible.

Age Limit: Minimum Age-21 years, Maximum Age -28 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the websites https://nats.education.gov.in/ and https://uiic.co.in/

Last date for applying is 28th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here