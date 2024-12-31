Applications are invited for recruitment of 68 vacant positions or career in UCO Bank Assam.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Officers on regular basis.

Name of post : Economist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : A Post graduation degree in Economics/ Econometrics/ Business Economics/ Applied Economics/ Financial Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Monetary Economics/ or equivalent from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Name of post : Fire Safety Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor Degree of Fire Engineering from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur [OR] Bachelor Degree of Fire Engineering/Technology from Institutes/ Universities recognised by Govt. bodies [OR] Bachelor Degree from any university recognized by Govt. bodies and Divisional Officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. Post qualification composite experience of

minimum one (01) year as an Fire Safety Officer or equivalent post in PSUs/ PSBs/ Central Govt. /

State Govt./ City Fire Brigade/ State Fire Bridage/ Fire safety in charge in Corporate/ Big Industrial

Complex

ii) Bachelor Degree from any university recognized by Govt. bodies and Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India/ Institute of Fire Engineering-UK [OR] Bachelor Degree from any university recognized by Govt. bodies and Sub Officer/ Station Officer course from National Fire Service

College, Nagpur with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Post qualification composite experience of minimum three (03) years as an Fire Safety Officer or equivalent post in PSUs/ PSBs/ Central Govt. / State Govt./ City Fire Brigade/ State Fire Bridage/ Fire safety in charge in Corporate/ Big Industrial Complex.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. Commissioned Officer of Army/ Navy/ Air Force or Assistant Commandants of Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/ SSB etc.) or Dy. Superintendent of Police with minimum 5 years? of service. [OR] Inspector in Paramilitary Forces (BSF/ CRPF/ ITBP/ CISF/SSB/ IB/CBI etc.) and Sub-Inspector (investigation wing) of State Police with minimum 08 years of service.

Name of post : Risk Officer

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

Mandatory: Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Economics/Statistics or related fields from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. [OR] Chartered Accountant Certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Cost &

Management Accountancy from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI)/ Company

Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). [OR] MBA/ PGDM in finance/ Risk Management or related fields from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Desirable: Professional certification such as CFA (CFA-Institute-USA)/ FRM (GARP)/ PRM (PRMIA)/ Any other certification in fields related to Risk Management from reputed Institute.

Minimum two (2) years experience in Banking/financial sector specifically in risk management or

related functions.

Name of post : IT Officer

No. of posts : 21

Qualification & Experience :

B.E. / B. Tech. in Information Technology/Computer Science / Electronics and Communications /

Electronics and Telecommunications / Electronics/ M.C.A. / M.Sc. Computer Science from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Minimum two (2) years of post-qualification experience in Information Technology domain within

PSUs/Banks/Financial Institutions/Listed IT Companies/Private Limited Companies.

Name of post : Chartered Accountant

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience :

Chartered Accountant Certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Minimum two (2) years of post-qualification experience specifically in Banking, Financial Services or Corporate financial environment

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ucobank.com/ up to 20th January 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs. 600/- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here