Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under TRANSDEV Assam.

Transformation & Development Department (TRANSDEV) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director of Economics & Statistics.

Name of post : Director of Economics & Statistics

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + G.P. Rs. 16,900/-

Qualification :

(a) At least 2nd Class Master Degree in Statistics, Mathenmtics, Economics from a Recognized University or its equivalent.

Or

Degree of a Recognized University with Mathematics, Statistics, Economics as a Subject and a Diploma Recognized by Govt. obtained after at least 2 (two) years Post Graduate Training in Statistics.

(b) Not less than 10 (ten) years experience in Statistical Works/ Investigation/Research in a Govt. Deptt. or Commercial concern of repute or in conducting and guiding Research in Statistics in a University or Institute of Training & Research as evidenced by published work. Administrative experience for not less than 5 years in a responsible capacity

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 35 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as on 01/01/2025. Provided that for candidates belonging to the Assam Economics & Statistical Service there shall be no upper age limit

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 04-02-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 05-03.2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 07-03-2025

To avail application fees relaxation prescribed for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL, candidates must

produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here