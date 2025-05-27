Assam Career Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam in 2025.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (Temporary) under a project entitled “Isolation and molecular characterization of diverse Fusarium strains causing, die back disease of tea in Assam and utilization of antagonist microbes for their effective management” (Project code: NTRF: 221/2024) sponsored by NTRF in 2025. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India was marked by the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This was consolidated with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and also processing is carried out at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential qualification : 1st Class M.Sc in Botany or also Life Science with specialization in Mycology & Plant Pathology/Microbiology/Biotechnology

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Experience in Fungal Isolation, Identification at molecular level and also in conducting field trials

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% / (24% as applicable) HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and

Rs. 22,000/- + 8% / (24% as applicable) HRA per month for 3rd Year of the project.

Job Roles : The incumbent will have to involve in overall project related activities, survey, field

trials, extensive field visits, data base generation, analysis and also report preparation.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th June, 2025 at 10.00 am. Interested candidates should Report on or before 10.00 AM. Candidates arriving after the specified time will not be considered. The venue is at Neem Them Hall, Tocklai, Tea Research Institute, TRA, Jorhat.

How to apply :

Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form also as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here