Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant under a project entitled “Evaluation of package of practices of bio-fertilizer, bio-stimulant and bio-control agents in tea” sponsored by Bomlife pvt. Ltd. The Tea Research Association, popularly known as TRA Tocklai, is the oldest and the largest tea research institute globally which looks after the research and development needs of the Indian tea industry. It carries out and promotes research on tea with the principal objective of improving overall productivity and quality. It is a pioneer in the research and development of tea and an innovator in providing extension services to the tea industry. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation happens at Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam and at North Bengal R&D Centre, Nagrakata, West Bengal. The ten advisory branches of TRA look after 1100 large tea estates and more than 2,00,000 small tea growers. The discovery of the Assam tea plant is attributed to Robert Bruce who is supposed to have seen the plant growing wild in some hills near Rangpur (near present Sibsagar), then the capital of Assam, during his visit in 1823 on a trading mission (Ukers, W.H., 1935, All About Tea Vol. I. Tea and Coffee Trade Journal Co., New York).

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. in Microbiology/ Soils/Life Sciences

Fellowship : Rs. 15,000 per month (Fixed)

Job Roles :

Project-related Research works. The candidates will have the responsibility of extensive field and laboratory works

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th February, 2025 at 10.00 am

The venue is at Neem Them Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Tea Research Association (TRA), Jorhat, Assam, PIN-785008 .

How to apply :

While coming for the interview, candidates should bring the filled in application form along

with the required documents (Photo copies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets,

experience, date of birth etc.) along with originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here