Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Communications and Social Media Officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Communications and Social Media Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, Management, or a related field with at least 5 years professional experience in public relations, communications, or social media management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Master’s degree (or equivalent) in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, Management, or a related field with at least 2 years professional experience in public relations, communications, or social media management.

Additional Criteria :

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (knowledge of regional languages is an asset). Proficiency in social media platforms, content management systems, and analytics tools. Strong organisational and multitasking abilities. Creative thinking and problem-solving. Expertise with graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite). Knowledge of higher education sector communication.

Also Read : 10 shocking facts of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash

Job Roles :

Develop and execute communication plans that align with the institution’s goals and objectives. Collaborate with various schools and centres to ensure consistent messaging across all communication channels. Develop and oversee communication materials such as newsletters, brochures, press releases, website updates, annual reports, internal communications, and social media platforms. Craft compelling stories highlighting the University’s achievements, programs, and community impact. Edit and proofread content to ensure accuracy and consistency in messaging. Develop and execute social media strategies to engage diverse audiences on platforms such as Instagram, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook. Manage and update social media accounts with engaging multimedia content, including creation, curation, and scheduling. Review and approve social media posts from student committees across all schools and centers to ensure alignment with institutional guidelines and brand standards. Review and approve social media posts from different schools/centres of various campuses. Monitor and respond to social media interactions to foster community engagement. Act as the primary liaison between the TISS and the media.? Draft press releases, media advisories, and public statements. Build and maintain strong relationships with journalists, media outlets, and stakeholders. Ensure consistency of the University’s brand identity across all platforms. Monitor public perception and address any reputational risks promptly. Work with design teams to produce visually appealing communication materials. Collaborate with departments to promote events, conferences, and other University initiatives. Provide on-ground communication support for University functions, including live updates and coverage. Track and analyse the impact of Public Relations and social media efforts. Generate reports on media coverage, campaign performance, and audience engagement.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.ac.in.

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications: 20th January, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here