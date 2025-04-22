Assam Career TISS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officer, Admin-cum-account officer, Interns for its various projects on a contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Program Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.A in social sciences, M.Tech degree in any discipline, M.Sc in environmental studies

2. Work experience of minimum three years in any organisation

3. Experience in report writing, project reports, evaluation study reports, policy briefs

4. Fluent in English and Hindi

Remuneration : Rs. 60,000-Rs.65,000 per month

Name of post : Program Officer

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PhD Degree or pursuing PhD in any one of the social sciences or interdisciplinary subjects

2. Experience in report writing, project reports, evaluation study reports, policy briefs

3. Experience of two years in fieldworks

4. Fluent in English and Hindi

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000-Rs.50,000 per month

Name of post : Admin-cum-finance officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. B.Com degree or diploma in finance/account management

2. Administrative or account work experience of minimum six months

3. Fluent in English and Hindi

4. Technical skills in data entry/analysis, MIS, excel, spss, erp

Remuneration : Rs. 37,500-Rs.40,000 per month

Name of post : Intern

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Any graduate or post-graduate in any discipline

2. Ability to design project reports, flyers, templates, documents, website content developing,

materials, photography skill, short film or video making

3. Fluent in English

4. Well-versed with Canva and other software/aaps for design project reports, flyers, templates,

documents

Remuneration : Rs. 15,000 per month

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their CV and an application to recruitment.cecsr@tiss.ac.in with

the subject line “Application for the post that you are interested to apply for” by 28/04/2025. Only

shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an online interview on 30th April 2025. No email or

correspondence will be entertained from non-shortlisted candidates. No inquiry over phone or email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here