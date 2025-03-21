Applications are invited for recruitment of various counselling positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Helpline Supervisor at iCALL Psychosocial Helpline. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai (declared as an Institution Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956), a grant-in-aid institute under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has always been at the forefront of addressing issues related to social justice and social change. TISS offers over 50 Master’s Degree programmes from Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad Campuses.

Name of post : Helpline Supervisor

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs.50,000-Rs.58,000 per month. Upto 15,000 self care allowance per annum and Mediclaim

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 year of experience working in a supervisory role Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional language Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country for trainings and workshops Be comfortable to work on Saturdays and Sundays. The weekly off would be on the weekdays upon mutual decision. Be willing to commit for at least 2 years and this will be extended based on the performance.

Job Roles :

Offering counseling and supervision to a team of counselors Assisting with training and handholding of counselors Overseeing day-to-day operations of the helpline; the inflow of calls and emails Assisting with the recruitment and shortlisting process for counselors. Training and handholding the new recruitments Mapping training needs of counsellors Mapping the progress of team members and assigning responsibilities within the team Organizing and attending debriefs regularly Assisting with planning interventions for well-being and burnout prevention for the team Conducting training for external agencies as per the requirement

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 31st March 2025 with the subject line “Application for the post of_____’’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here