Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Accountant. It came into being in the year 1936. It is a Deemed to be University, fully funded by the University Grants Commission, Govt of India. TISS is a Grade I University with NAAC score of 3.89/4 and is ranked 60 under NIRF University Rank Category for 2024. With four campuses at Mumbai (main campus), Hyderabad, Guwahati and Tuljapur (rural campus), TISS currently offers 05 Undergraduate programmes, 47 Masters’ Degree programmes and 20 Ph.D. programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary areas of applied Social Sciences including 32 Bachelor of Vocational degree programmes.

Name of post : Senior Accountant (Contractual)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 50,000 (Consolidated)

Minimum Qualification :

A Bachelor’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed at the Bachelor Degree in Commerce/ Management (or equivalent). Minimum of 5 years of work experience in the relevant field with also Bachelor’s degree. The candidate with experience of managing accounts and finance in education sector would be preferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the saas bahu duo who is bringing a healthy snack revolution in India

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) altogether on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last date for submission of online application is 15th March, 2025

Application Fees :

Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, application fees will also be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are altogether exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall also not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here