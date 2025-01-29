Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Coordinator cum Documentation officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Coordinator cum Documentation officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Masters in relevant discipline. (experience in social work / Law / development, NGO administration, or linked sectors will be desirable) Preferably 3-5 years of experience in program coordination, documentation, case management, and research, preferably within the juvenile justice or child protection sector, documentation of reports, case studies, and research. Understanding and knowledge of Child Protection Laws will be added advantage. Good in communication and liasioning. Proficiency in reading and writing Marathi, Hindi, is essential. Proficiency in reading and writing English is very essential. Strong in written and oral communication. Experience in developing IEC material. Willingness to travel across districts in Maharashtra. Computer knowledge including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Canva. Experience in Research. Project management skills.

Job Roles :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Annual planning, budgeting, monitoring and reporting of key projects and synergies in

alignment with RCJJ vision and mission.

Provide support, information, and guidance to Partner NGO’s Monitoring and follow ups with the Partners/Associates. Assist in organizing workshops, training, conferences and advocacy events, Network with multiple stakeholders and Service Delivery Systems within Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems. Research & Documentation. Coordination and collaboration with government departments and funding agencies to ensure effective implementation Write reports and maintain records to the requirements of the agency. Advocacy and Policy level work. Prepare project proposals, annual reports, quarterly reports, and research papers on various topics as per the organizational need. Maintaining records, preparing periodic physical and financial progress and reports for updates Developing and publishing case studies/reports/communications on an ongoing basis. Any other responsibilities assigned by the organization.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Lord Adinath

Salary : Rs. 45000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://forms.gle/fH6FRKGrosAu4a1u7 by 15th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here