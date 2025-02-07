Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in THDC India Limited Assam.

THDC India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Manager in E-8 grade and Manager in E-5 grade on regular basis. THDC India Limited is a leading Power Sector and Profit-making Public sector Enterprise. It got registration as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act, 1956. THDCIL got “Mini Ratna’ Category- Status in Oct-2009 and got upgradation to Schedule ‘A’ PSU in July-2010 by the Govt. of India. The Equity of Company earlier was between Govt. of India and GoUP in the ratio of 75:25. Pursuant to Strategic Sale, the Share Purchase Agreement saw execution between NTPC Limited and President of India on 25th March, 2020, for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of equity held by the President of India in THDC India Limited. After Strategic Sale THDC India Limited has become a subsidiary of NTPC Limited and equity in THDC India Limited is shared between NTPC Limited and Government of UP in a ratio of 74.496% and 25.504%

Name of post : General Manager in E-8 Grade (North East Hydro Projects)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full Time BE/BTech (Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation ) Engineering from recognized University/ Institute by appropriate statutory authority in India.

Experience :

Minimum 23 Years post qualification experience in Executive/Officer cadre

Name of post : Manager in E-5 Grade (Hydro Projects)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full Time BE/BTech Engineering (Civil) with minimum 60% or equivalent grade from recognized

University/ Institute

Experience :

Minimum 09 Years post qualification experience in Executive/Officer cadre

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://thdc.co.in/

Closing of Online Registration : 07.03.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

GENERAL, OBC(NCL) & EWS CANDIDATES : Rs. 600/-

ST/SC/PwBDs / Ex-Servicemen/Doob Kshetra of THDC Projects/Departmental Candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here