Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Cultural Officer and Guest Faculty.

Name of post : Cultural Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

1) Master’s degree in Mass Communication/Cultural Studies/any branch of Performing Arts from recognized university/institute with minimum of 55% marks in aggregate.

2) Must be able to write and speak English, Hindi and Assamese.

3) Candidates must not have any legal / sub-judice / disciplinary matter against him/ her.

Desirable:

i) Experience of organizing cultural and social events.

ii) Experience of holding leadership position.

Emoluments : Rs. 50,000/- P.M. (Fixed). No other allowance is admissible

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Chinese (Department of Foreign Languages) : 1

English (Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE)) : 1

Qualification :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (in Chinese Language) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) held under the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test which gets accreditation from the UGC, like SLET / SET or who got a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, gets exemption from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Cultural Officer, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th March 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is at Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028

For the posts of Guest Faculty, candidates will get information for interview after getting short-listed on the basis of academic qualifications and experience (as per Annexure-II). They may get information for the interview through e-mail. A notice for such applicants will also be uploaded in the University website before the scheduled date of interview.

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Cultural Officer are to mail their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other testimonials by e-mail to dsw@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION for Cultural Officer against Advt. No. 04/2025”. Last date of submission of application (through e-mail): 07.03.2025 (Friday till 05.00 PM, IST)

Applicants applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Chinese are to apply in format as given in Annexure-I along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (attached herewith) along with other testimonials by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department hod_fl@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 03 /2025”. Last date of submission of application (through e-mail): 07.03.2025

Applicants applying for the post of Guest Faculty in English are to apply in format as given in Annexure-I along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (attached herewith) along with other testimonials by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department cdoedirector@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 01 /2025”. Last date of submission of application (through e-mail): 14.03.2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3