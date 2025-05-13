Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I in the IITGTIDF sponsored research project entitled, “Underwater Repair and Maintenance of Corroded Steel Structure using Fiber-reinforced polymer Nanocomposites” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Sushen Kirtania, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2025. Duration is 08 (eight) months or till the completion of the project or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree (M.Tech. / M.E. / M.S.) in Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing Technology / Production Engineering / Material Science / Metallurgy / Aerospace Engineering / Automobile Engineering / Ocean and Naval Architecture / Applied Mechanics / Civil Engineering, or any aligned area. The candidates having research experience and mindset will be given preference.

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 25,000.00 (Rupees twenty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with a copy of detailed CV to Dr. Sushen Kirtania (Principal Investigator), Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam – 784028), via. e-mail to sushen@tezu.ernet.in, sushen.kirtania@gmail.com, on or before 31/05/2025

Shortlisted candidate(s) may appear before the Interview Board physically with all original and also self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, and a copy of recent signed curriculum vitae (CV) at 10.00 a.m. on 02/06/2025.

Original documents of the candidate(s) will altogether be verified by the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here