Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Faculty for Japanese Proficiency Course under the Department of Foreign Languages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Contractual Faculty for Japanese Proficiency Course

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A) i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (in Japanese Language) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments: Appointed Faculty will be paid fixed emolument altogether of Rs. 80000/- (Eighty Thousand Fixed) per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in the format as given in Annexure-I and Annexure-II along with copies of

other testimonials/certificates by e-mail altogether at hod_fl@tezu.ernet.in

The subject line should also be “Application For Contractual Faculty against Advt. No. 19 /2025”

Last date of submission of application through e-mail is 22nd August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here