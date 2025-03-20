Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF/Project Associate-I under a project entitled “Value addition and product Diversification in Tea” sponsored by DBT at Biochemistry Department. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing is carried out at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates is carried out through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai. Tocklai has its regional R & D Centre at Nagrakata, West Bengal.

Name of post : JRF/Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable Qualifications: Research experience in relevant field

Fellowship : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA per month

Job Roles :

Project-related research work. The candidate will also have the responsibility to do wet chemical analysis, field activity, pilot plant work and run sophisticated analytical instruments like HPLC, UV-Vis. Spectrophotometer etc. Candidate will also get opportunity to register for higher degree (Subject to attainment of required qualification).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in interview altogether on 27th March, 2025 at 10.30 am. The venue is at Neem Them Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, TRA, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form as enclosed altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here