Assam Career SSUHS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in SSUHS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers and Web Class Managers in 2025. The above posts are purely contractual in nature. The appointment to these posts will not assign any right to the candidate to claim for recruitment in regular posts.

Name of post : Lecturer (Anaesthesia and Critical Care/ OT Technology)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University. Candidates with teaching experience and Ph.D. / Registered for Ph.D. will get preference for the post of Lecturer

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Lecturer (Trauma and Emergency)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University. Candidates with teaching experience and Ph.D. / Registered for Ph.D. will get preference for the post of Lecturer.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Web Class Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation. 1-2 years of experience in Handling Video Conferencing System.

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Age: Candidates must below 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper with supporting documents and with a Bank Draft of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only drawn in favour of “Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences” payable at SBI, GMC Branch, Guwahati

The applications must reach the Registrar, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 10th April 2025

The candidates must appear in the oral interview before the Selection Board at their own cost on 24-04-2025 from 12.30 PM onwards at the premises of the University

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here