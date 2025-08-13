Assam Career SSC NER Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SSC NER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Staff Selection Commission North Eastern Region (SSC NER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals (Information Technology) purely on short term contract basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Young Professionals (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

Degree in BE (CSE/IT) / BTech (CSE)/IT)/BSc (CS)/BCA from any recognized College/University of the Country (either State or Central Government of lndia).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience (Essential) : 01 (one) year Experience i.e. Knowledge regarding programming/ networking/ IT/Computer (Hardware & Software) related matters from any Firm/ Organization/ Institution recognized by the Govt. or from any Government body

Age limit : 21-35 years

Remuneration : Initial remuneration Rs. 40,000/- per month. In case. the contract is extended by another year based on a satisfactory performance review, the remuneration may be increased up to 5% on each occasion subject to maximum ceiling of 1.25 times of the initial remuneration.

Job Roles :

i) Handling of official communication preferably in English/Hindi

ii) Data entry and also verification, data validation, reconciliation of validation errors.

iii) Professional competency in MS-Office altogether

iv) Preparation of documents, letters and tables, Power Point presentations, document conversion and also computer file handling, Cataloguing, filling, maintenance of files.

v) Taking regular backup of data/files on computer.

vi) Any other work assigned to them by officers from time to time

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with relevant documents addressing “The Regional Director, SSC (NER), West End Block (First Floor), Housefed complex, Beltola-Basistha Road, Dispur, Guwahati-781006 (Assam) latest by 28th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here