Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in SSC NER Guwahati Assam.

Staff Selection Commission (North-Eastern Region), Regional Office (SSC NER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (Legal Consultant) altogether purely on short term contract basis.

Name of post : Young Professional (Legal Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate Degree in Law from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) or other Law Schools and Colleges of the Country equivalent in length and intensity with a minimum of 60% marks.

Desirable Experience :

One year experience in drafting of legal documents & scrutiny and in recruitment matters, especially related to preparation of notice of examination, conduct of examination, evaluation

of answer books, results of recruitment, medical examination cases of candidates; drafting of contract agreements; experience in handling CAT matters etc.

In case the contract gets extension of another year based on a satisfactory performance review, the remuneration of Young Professional (Legal Consultant) can see an increase upto 5% of the remuneration.

However, in no case the remuneration of any Young Professional (Legal Consultant) shall exceed 1.25 times of the initial remuneration.

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to The Regional Director, SSC (NER), West End Block (First Floor), HOUSEFED Complex, Beltola-Basistha Road, Dispur, Guwahati-781006, (Assam)

Last date for submission of applications is 17th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here