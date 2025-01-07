Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional (e- Khel Pathshala) on contract for maximum period of 2 years or till the expiry of the contract whichever is earlier. SAI is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the mandate of development and promotion of Sports in the country. SAI’s main objective today is to achieve excellence in sports and train & prepare sportspersons to participate in international competitions. It has international standard sports infrastructure spread across the country along with trained coaches to achieve its objectives.

Name of post : Young Professional (e- Khel Pathshala)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Masters’ Degree in any discipline or BE/B. Tech or 02 Years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS Or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2 with 02 Year of Experience.

OR

Graduate in any discipline with Certificate/Diploma course in sports management (Certificate/ Diploma duration must be more than 6 months) from a reputed institute with 04 Years of experience.

Job Roles :

Creation of course pathway and uploading of content on LMS Allocation of modules to users Monitoring of content delivery from CMA Monitoring of content review by SMEs Designing of creatives for user engagement Coordinate for creation of MCQs for each module Monitoring user course progress and assessments Orientation of new users and resolving their queries Coordination with SMEs for content creation Co-ordination with CMA for onsite shooting requirements Making necessary arrangements for shooting of content including coordination with SMEs

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the SAI & RC LNCPE website

i.e. http://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/ & https://www.lncpe.ac.in/

Date of Opening Online Application: 07-01-2025 (10 AM Onwards)

Closing date for submission of online application: 31-01-2025 (Till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here