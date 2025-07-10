Assam Career South Salmara Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant administrative positions or career under South Salmara Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge South Salmara Mankachar Assam under South Salmara Mankachar Judiciary is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon and also Process Server in 2025.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII standard, those who have passed HSSLC(10+2) or above altogether shall be ineligible to apply

Scale of Pay : Rs 12000 – 37500 + GP Rs 3900 ( PB-1)

Name of post : Process Server

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate (in any discipline) with knowledge of Assamese language also.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-70000+ GP Rs. 5200 (PB-2)

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and also not more than 40 years of age as on 30.06.2025.The upper age limit is relaxable by

i) 5 years for ST and also SC candidates i.e. up to 45 years

ii) Further age relaxation will also be given to the candidates in the category of PWD

How to apply :

Candidates who will fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria must submit their applications in the

standard form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part – IX and fill the form with

Block Letters using Black/Blue ball pen only. Paste one recent Passport size Colour Photograph in the specified box and submit another two pass port size photograph with the application form. Put applicant’s signature in the box specified for signature. All passport photos should be signed by the applicants on the backside.

The filled up “Application Form” along with the copy of age certificate ,Educational Qualification

Certificate, Caste Certificate from competent authority, Employment Exchange Registration

certificate, forwarding documents in case applying through proper Channel, Experience

certificate if any altogether must be sent by post to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South Salmara Mankachar, P.O:- Fekamari, PIN:- 783135,Dist: South Salmara, Mankachar, Assam or may be dropped in the ‘Drop Box for applications” to be kept in the Office .

The documents furnished with the application must be self attested by the Candidates himself/ herself.

The applicant should superscribe the name of post in the top of the envelope

Applications should reach the office during office hours altogether on all working days on or before 08.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here