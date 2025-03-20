Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Sonapur College Assam.

Sonapur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Heads & Assistant Professors for Four Year Integrated Teachers Education Programme (ITEP) in B.A. B.Ed. (Secondary) and B.Com. B.Ed. (Middle)

Name of post : Head of the Department

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

i) Postgraduate Degree

ii) M.Ed

iii) Ph.D in Education

iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution or eight years for Associate Professor

Desirable: Diploma/Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

English : 1

Assamese : 1

Hindi : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Commerce- Business Management, Accountancy : 2

Qualifications:

1) Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences or Languages with minimum 55% marks.

2) B.Ed degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

3) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts.

Desirable:

i) M.Ed. or M.Ed. with specialization in Elementary Education

ii) Ph.D in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

ii) With National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or any other qualification prescribed by UGC for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or other allied subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Arts Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Counsellor (Career Guidance & Counselling)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Assistant Professor in Education having guidance and counselling as one of the papers in M.Ed. or a part time Counsellor with an appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling.

How to apply :

Candidates may email their application to principalsonapurcollege@gmail.com on or before 26th March, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here