Applications are invited for recruitment of 114 vacant posts or career in SJVN Limited Assam in 2025.
SJVN Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainees in 2025. SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, came into being on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of Government of India (GOI) and Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP). It has commissioned fourteen projects totalling 2467 MW of installed capacity and has its business footprints in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh in India besides neighbouring country of Nepal.
Name of post : Executive Trainee
No. of posts : 114
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Civil : 30
- Electrical : 15
- Mechanical : 15
- Human Resource : 7
- Environment : 7
- Geology : 7
- Information Technology : 6
- Finance : 20
- Law : 7
Eligibility Criteria :
Civil : Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering
Electrical : Bachelor Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering
Mechanical : Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Human Resource : Graduate with Two years MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma with specialization in Personnel/HR
Environment : Bachelor Degree in Environment Engineering OR two years Post Graduate Degree in
Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Science
Geology : M.Sc./M. Tech. (Geology/Applied Geology/ Geophysics) with Engineering Geology as main
subject or M.Sc./ M. Tech. in Engineering Geology
Information Technology : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology
Finance : CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years MBA with specialization in Finance
Law : Graduate Degree in Law (3 years LLB or 5 years integrated course)
Selection Procedure :
Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. After the CBT, provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be called for Personal Interview/Group Discussion
How to apply :
Eligible and interested candidates must apply online through SJVN’s website: www.sjvn.nic.in. Closing / Last date for submitting applications by candidates through SJVN website is 18.05.2025 (6 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here