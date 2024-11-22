Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Sivasagar under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chowkidar. Till inception of this District Judiciary at Sivasagar on 16th April, 1985, the erstwhile District Judiciary of Sivasagar District, Head- quarter at Jorhat, comprise of three Sub-divisional Judicial setup, such as Sivasagar, Jorhat & Golaghat Sub-divisions, which are now independent District Judicial Head quarters. As such, till 16-04-1985 the present Sivasagar District Judiciary was a Sub-divisional Judicial Head-quarter.It comprise of only Sivasagar Judicial Sub-division, controlled by UAD (Upper Assam District) Judiciary, Head quarter at Jorhat. After the declaration of a separate Civil District of Sivasagar in the year 1984, the District Judiciary was set up in the year 1985, while the District Judge of erstwhile amalgamated Sivasagar District was Late Purna Ch. Saikia the then District Judge of Sivasagar Headquarter at Jorhat, who took out all the initiatives to inaugurate the District Judiciary from Jorhat and the first District & Sessions Judge at Sivasagar was Sri G.S. Basumatari, which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Justice Sri K.Lahiri on 16th day of April, 1985.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000 – 52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate must have minimum qualification of VIII standard passed

Those who have passed HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or above is ineligible to apply for the said post.

Candidates possessing special skills may be given preference on need basis

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Job Roles :

(i) Primarily to ensure security of the Court campus

(ii) Operating the Generator /Water pump etc

(iii) Ensuring switching off of all fans, lights and other electrical equipments after the Office hours

(iv) Any other duties he /she get from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form under Assam Gazette of Part – IX along with self-attested photocopies also of all relevant testimonials of educational qualification, age, experience, caste etc, two recent passport size photographs

The applications must altogether reach the The District and Sessions Judge, Sivasagar, New Judicial Court Building, Bishnu Nagar, (Near SP Office, Sivasagar), PIN- 785640

Last date for receiving applications is December 2, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here