Assam Career SIPE Law College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIPE Law College Assam in 2025.

SIPE Law College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in 2025. S.I.P.E. Law College came into being under the aegis of SHREEBHARATI INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION, a non-profit organization/Trust, which is the brainchild of a devoted group of prominent citizens, educationists, industrialists, professionals and businessmen of Assam. The sole aim of the Trust is to provide quality and affordable professional education to all aspiring students. The institute is a registered society bearing registration no RS/ DIB/255/G/55 of 2021-2022. S.I.P.E. LAW COLLEGE is under affiliation of Dibrugarh University and got approval from the Bar-Council of India, New Delhi

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Master Degree in Law with minimum 55% marks from any UGC recognized institution

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. PhD in Law from recognized University and other requirements as per BCI and UGC norms

3. Preference to candidates having specialization in Criminal Law

4. Preference to candidates having teaching experience

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th August 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Office of Director, SIPE Law College, Jail Road, Khalihamari, Dibrugarh, Assam-786001

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for an interview along with an application with C.V., self attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any). Candidates are also required to bring the original certificate for verification

Applicants may E-Mail their testimonials in advance at sipelawcollege@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here