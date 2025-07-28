Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Legal Counsel (ALC)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Legal Counsel (ALC)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Degree in law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized university in India with minimum 50% marks altogether.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Post Graduate degree in Law from a recognized Indian University shall also be preferable.

Experience :

(i) Minimum 5 years of work Experience, which may be in a Commercial Bank / FI/ NBFC OR other reputed Corporate/ Organizations / Government Bodies

OR

(ii) Practicing Advocate having minimum 5 years of experience altogether. Preference to the candidates having experience in Drafting/ vetting of documents/ deeds/ contracts; including plaints/written statement/ petitions/ claims; conveyancing; title investigation; Liaising with the Advocates/ Solicitors regarding issues in TIRS/ Recovery matter; and vetting of documents etc. or any other related matter concerning SIDBI. The Candidate should also have knowledge of working on computers and the ability to use various digital tools and technologies to complete his job efficiently.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and also Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before August 18, 2025. While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall also clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Name of post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here