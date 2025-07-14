Applications are invited for recruitment of 76 vacant positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream and Manager Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream

No. of posts : 50

Qualification :

(i) Graduation in Commerce/ Economics/ Mathematics / Statistics/ Business Administration/ Engineering with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants)

OR

(ii) Company Secretary (CS) / Certified Management Accountant (CMA/ ICWA)/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

OR

(iii) Chartered Accountant (CA)

OR

(iv) MBA/ PGDM [in Any Discipline (the course must be of full time 2 years)] / from a University/

Institution recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory bodies

Experience :

Only for candidates having educational qualification of (i) Graduation in Commerce/ Economics/ Mathematics / Statistics/ Business Administration/ Engineering with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants)

OR

(ii) Company Secretary (CS) / Certified Management Accountant (CMA/ICWA)/ Chartered Financial

Analyst (CFA)

Essential:

A. At least two years’ experience in credit dispensation in the areas of MSME/Corporate and lending to trading and small commercial loans etc. (experience pertaining to personal loan, educational

loan, Vehicle Loan, Housing Loan, etc. would not be considered) as an officer (permanent) in

(a) All India Financial Institutions – Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), National Bank for

Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Housing Bank (NHB), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and SIDBI.

OR

(b) Scheduled Commercial Banks included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934

OR

(c) NBFCs registered with RBI

OR

B. Candidates having atleast 2 years’ experience (core functioning) in:

i. Entities dealing in Investment Banking / Merchant Banking registered with SEBI

OR

ii. Entities dealing in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with SEBI

OR

iii. Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) registered with RBI

OR

iv. Subsidiary of Scheduled Commercial Banks dealing in MSME segment

OR

v. Project management (viz. administration and implementation of projects/ Schemes of national

importance) with consultancy firms of national stature having experience of consulting & project management in similar line for more than 10 years and should have specific experience of consulting/ Project management Government project implementation / Govt. Project management / Digital project related to lending / Consultancy for Govt. Projects.

Name of post : Manager Grade ‘B’ – General

No. of posts : 11

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants)

OR

Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Experience :

At least Five years’ experience as an officer (permanent) in:

(a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

OR

(b) All India Financial Institutions – Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), National Bank for

Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Housing Bank (NHB), National

Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and SIDBI.

OR

(c) Scheduled Commercial Banks included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934

OR

(d) NBFCs registered with RBI

Name of post : Manager Grade ‘B – Legal

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in law from any University/ Institution, recognized by the University Grant

Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory bodies with a minimum of 50%

(45% for SC/ST and PwBD candidates, if vacancies are reserved for them) marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of India.

Experience : At least Five years’ work experience, post bachelor’s degree in law, as a Law Officer

[permanent / on full time direct contract (not outsourced)] in the Legal Department of:

(a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

OR

(b) Any All-India Financial Institution like – Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Housing Bank (NHB), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and SIDBI.

OR

(c) Scheduled Commercial Banks included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934.

OR

(d) Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)

OR

(e) NBFCs registered with RBI

Name of post : Manager Grade ‘B’ – Information Technology (IT)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in engineering / technology in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/

Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications from a University/ Institution, recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by

Govt. regulatory bodies with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate.

OR

MCA from a University/ Institution, recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory bodies with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in

aggregate

Experience :

At least Five years’ experience in Information Technology as an IT/ System officer [permanent / on full time direct contract (not outsourced)] in

(a) All India Financial Institution – Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), National Bank for

Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Housing Bank (NHB), National

Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and SIDBI.

OR

(b) Scheduled Commercial Banks included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934.

OR

(c) Listed Companies.

OR

(d) NBFCs registered with RBI

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sidbijul25/

Closing of Online Registration Gateway / payment of fees is August 11, 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 175/-

Others (including OBCs/EWS and General Candidates) : Rs. 1100/-

Staff Candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here