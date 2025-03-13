Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Economic Advisor and also Project Manager (Premises).

Name of post : Economic Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: A master’s degree in economics/ applied economics from a recognized

Indian / Foreign University.

Desirable/ Preferable:

Doctorate degree in Economics / Banking / Finance from a recognized University will also be preferable.

The candidates should have, to their credit, relevant published work/research paper in Economics/ Finance/Banking Area.

Experience : Minimum post qualification work experience of 4 (Four) years in the field of banking and also finance. The candidate is also expected to have a sound knowledge in Economic research, Banking and Financial Sector, Budgeting, Forecasting etc. a leading role in policy formulation, analysis and communicating the Bank’s thinking to the outside world. The person needs to be conversant with Banking/ financial scenario.

Name of post : Project Manager (Premises)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering (BE/ BTech/ ME/

MTech))/ Architecture (B Arch/ M Arch)) from a recognized Indian/Foreign University/Institute.

Desirable/ Preferable: Minimum 15 years in execution and also supervision of civil construction work/ projects of office building/commercial building/residential complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other allied works, working knowledge of in project management software and tools, experience in tender preparation works etc. preferably in banking, financial institutions, or infrastructure companies.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and also Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before March 26, 2025. While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.” Applications should altogether be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate etc, as mentioned in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here