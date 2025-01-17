Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Chief Risk Officer (Dy. CRO) on Contractual Basis (Full Time).

Name of post : Deputy Chief Risk Officer (Dy. CRO)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Market Risk : 1

Operational Risk : 2

Essential Qualification :

Deputy Chief Risk Officer (Dy. CRO) (Market Risk)

Mandatory educational qualification as on December 31, 2024: Graduate Degree from a recognized and registered College / University with:

i. Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk professionals,

OR

ii. Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute,

OR

iii. Certification in specialized areas of Market Risk

Desirable additional Qualification: Degree/ diploma / certificate in or Knowledge/appreciation of –

i. Statistics methods, including forecasting, time series, hypothesis testing, classification, clustering or regression analysis;

ii. Python/ Tableau/ R, other statistical/ mathematical tools, etc. for performing data modeling, analysis, dashboarding, etc.

Work Experience :

Mandatory Experience: Minimum 18 years of experience in a Bank /Financial Sector of which 5 to 7 years should have been in the Risk function.

Desirable additional Experience: Experience in Market Risk with exposure to analytics will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Risk Officer (Dy. CRO) (Operational Risk)

Mandatory educational qualification : Graduate Degree from a recognized and registered College

/ University with:

i. Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk professionals,

OR

ii. Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute,

OR

iii. Certification in specialized areas of Operational Risk.

Desirable additional Qualification: Degree/ diploma / certificate in or Knowledge/appreciation of –

i. Statistics methods, including forecasting, time series, hypothesis testing, classification, clustering or regression analysis;

ii. Python/ Tableau/ R, other statistical/ mathematical tools, etc. for performing data modeling, analysis, dash boarding, etc.

Work Experience

Mandatory Experience: Minimum 18 years of experience in a Bank /Financial Sector of which 5 to 7 years should have been in the Risk function.

Desirable additional Experience: Experience in Operational Risk with exposure to analytics will be an added advantage.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before February 04, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly 7 indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applications should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s) / documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, as mentioned in the application form.

An application not accompanied by photocopies/ scanned copies (in cases of applied online) of relevant certificate(s) / documents, or not in prescribed format or not signed by the candidate or incomplete in any respect or received after due date will not be entertained under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here