Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Data Scientists on contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Data Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Computer science, Data Management, Information Systems, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Econometrics, or a related field from an Indian/Foreign University/Institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

At least 2 years of experience as a data scientist or data analyst preferably in Bank/ Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech.

Remuneration : The remuneration is as per market needs altogether

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 22 years old and not more than 35 years old as on November 30, 2024.

Name of post : Senior Data Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Computer science, Data Management, Information Systems, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Econometrics, or a related field from a recognized Indian/Foreign University/Institute.

Experience :

At least 5 years of experience as data scientist or data analyst, preferably in Bank/s (India/ Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech

Remuneration : The remuneration is as per market needs

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 25 years old and not more than 40 years old as on November 30, 2024.

Also Read : Top super foods which were a hit in 2024

Name of post : Principal Data Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Computer science, Data Management, Information Systems, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Econometrics, or a related field from a recognized Indian/Foreign University/Institute

Experience : At least 10 years of experience in data management, including roles in data governance, data architecture, or data analytics preferably in Bank/s (India/ Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech of which at least 3 years should be in a middle level position.

Remuneration : The remuneration is as per market needs altogether

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 30 years old and not more than 45 years old altogether as on November 30, 2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website https://www.sidbi.in/ with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before December 31, 2024.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of the Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applicants should also send self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here