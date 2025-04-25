Assam Career SESTA Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SESTA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive (Convergence) in 2025. Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) www.sesta.org is a professionally managed, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization which came into being due to the convergence of some honourable personalities in different parts of North-East India. It was begun with the idea of enhancing the capabilities of vulnerable communities by creating a just and equitable society devoid of poverty and identity-related crises, and by promoting and strengthening institutions in the north-eastern region of India. SeSTA’s mission is to catalyse inclusive and sustainable development in the North-East region of India by enhancing the capabilities of the rural communities. Registered in 2011, SeSTA works with 200,000 families across 2,540 villages in 26 districts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, enhancing livelihoods through women collectivization and diversified practices like scientific agriculture and livestock rearing. It strengthens SelfHelp Groups (SHGs), Village Organizations (VOs), Producer Groups (PGs), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), impacting over 250,000 individuals, and promotes a market centric agri-economy and access to entitlements. Supported by notable agencies, SeSTA envisions a vibrant, inclusive society in North East India through holistic development interventions and strategic partnerships.

Name of post : Executive (Convergence)

No. of posts : 1

Age Limit: 35 Years

Salary/Pay: 5.4 LPA (Negotiable as per relevant years of experience)

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Minimum 3 years of experience working on Governmental agencies especially in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

2. Experience of working with different Government stakeholders & Panchayati Raj Institutions. Experience also at Blocks, District and State Level institutions, hand holding support to community institutions like Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) and Village Organizations (VOs).

3. Experience in organizing & conducting training programs and workshops at State, District and Block Level.

Competencies: Should have expertise with Microsoft tools (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint). Knowledge of Data Analytics and documentation of case studies.

Selection Procedure :

Non Verbal Reasoning and Test of English Group Discussion Personal Interview 7 Days of Thematic Process (Rural Stay Test)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their complete Resume (should include at least 2 reference contacts) along

with a Cover Letter (mandatory)

They should send it via email at recruitment@sesta.org

Last date of Submission: 5th May, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here