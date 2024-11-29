Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant posts or career in SBI Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist Cadre Officers on contractual basis.

Name of post : Head (Product, Investment & Research)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation/Post-Graduation from Government recognized University/ Institution or Reputed College

Experience : Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in financial services, financial product development, investment advisory & Private Banking.

Name of post : Zonal Head

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Graduation from Government recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 15 years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/retail Banking/ Investments in the financial services industry/Asset Management Company (AMC).

Name of post : Regional Head

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification : Graduation from Government recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 12+ years of experience in relationship management preferably in wealth management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/ Broking/Security firms/Asset Management Company (AMC).

Name of post : Relationship Manager-Team Lead

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification : Graduation from Government recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Post qualification experience of minimum 8 years in relationship management preferably in wealth management with leading Public/Private/Foreign banks/Broking/ Security firms/Asset Management Company (AMC).

Name of post : Central Research Team (Product Lead)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post-graduation in Economics/Commerce/Finance/Accountancy/Business Management/Statistics/Business Administration from Government recognized University or Institution or CA/CFA.

Experience : Minimum 5 years in Equity Research/Products experience in Wealth Management/ AMC (Mutual Fund)/Banks.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers

Last date for submission of applications is 17th December 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- (Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here