Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in SASU Assam.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professor in Physical Education and also Finance & Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Professor in Physical Education

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B) :

A.

i. An eminent scholar having a Ph.D degree in the concerned / allied / relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engage in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer- reviewed or also UGC – listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria of UGC/University (Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC guideline).

ii. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University / College as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor, and / or also research experience at an equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. i. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D Degree in the relevant / allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not including in A above) / industry, who has also made a significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned / allied / relevant discipline, with the support of documentary evidence provided he / she has ten years experienc?.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 15 years of experience as an Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic level 12 and above including as an Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of Higher Education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall also be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the SAMARTH Recruitment Portal of SASU website https://sasunt.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/signup

The last date for submission of online application form is 17/12/2024.

Application Fees :

Non- refundable Application Processing fee of Rs. 1000.00 (Rupees one thousand) for each post must happen altogether through the online portal only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here