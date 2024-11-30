Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officer-in-charge (Special Training) and Procurement Expert (Consultant) on contractual basis. The posts are temporary in nature and the selected candidates will be initially engaged for a period of 11 (eleven) months only. The contractual engagement will neither be regularized under Samagra Shiksha, Axom nor will be absorbed under any job/programme of Government of Assam in future and no person (s) so engaged shall have any right (s) to claim for permanent abortion in any post (s) in the government or in the Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Officer-in-charge (Special Training)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree with 5 years of relevant experience at District or State level position in any Govt. Dept., Society, University, College, Reputed Research Organization or 4 years of experience as Reader, SCERT or, 5 years of experience as Lecturer, SCERT/DIET or, 10 years of experience as Instructor of BTC/ Normal School, Higher Secondary level.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to Rs. 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Also Read : 10 inspiring quotes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Name of post : Procurement Expert (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Engineering, Commerce graduate or Masters degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two

years duration) in any discipline from any Govt. recognized university /institution Minimum 5 years of post- qualification experience in project procurement and contract management in government. Proven experience in preparing procurement plans, Bid documents , preparing evaluation

reports and contracts managing procurement processes Thorough Knowledge of procurement through GEM and Assam Tenders Ability to upload bids on GEM and Assam Tenders Thorough knowledge on GFR, Assam Public Procurement Act 2017 and Assam Public Procurement Rule 2020, CVC Guideline, eGEM

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to Rs. 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Samagra Shiksha website https://ssa.assam.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 16th December 2024

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2