Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Sainik School Goalpara Assam.

Sainik School Goalpara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Quarter Master, LDC, Matron and Ward Boy.

Name of post : Quarter Master

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

(i) B.A. / B. Com.

(ii) At least five years experience as UDC stores or as Quarter Master or An Ex- Serviceman preferably a JCO with at least 10 years’ experience in handing and accounting of stores.

Desirable :

(a) Should have undergone a Quarter Master’s Course.

(b) Basic Knowledge of Computer Application

(c) Degree/ Diploma in Fire Fighting and Disaster Management Security, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, Knowledge of Stores/ Inventory Management/ Material Management.

(d) Knowledge of GFR/GeM

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Rs. 29200 (Level-5) as per 7 CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC, NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations.

Name of post : TGT (Social Science)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification

(a) Graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Sc, Economics, Sociology and Geography.

OR

Honours Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main Subject.

AND

(b) A recognized Degree in Education.

OR

B.A.Ed. with Mathematics of the Regional College of Education.

Preference to-

(i) Higher Education as qualification.

(ii) Proficiency in English language.

(iii) Proficiency in Games/ Sports / other outdoor activities.

(iv) Proficiency in use of Information & Technology in teaching.

(v) Talents in Music/public speaking / fine arts etc.

(vi) Minimum 2 to 3 yrs experience of teaching in an English Medium School.

(vii) CTET/ STET qualified candidates preferred

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 44900/- per month

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Graduate in/ with the subject

(b) A recognized Degree in Education.

OR

B.A.Ed. with Mathematics of the Regional College of Education.

Preference to-

(i) Higher Education as qualification.

(ii) Proficiency in English language.

(iii) Proficiency in Games/ Sports / other outdoor activities.

(iv) Proficiency in use of Information & Technology in teaching.

(v) Talents in Music/public speaking / fine arts etc.

(vi) Minimum 2 to 3 yrs experience of teaching in an English Medium School.

(vii) CTET/ STET qualified candidates preferred

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 44900/- per month

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculation from any recognized Board

(b) Typing Speed at least 40 words per minute.

(c) Proficiency in Computer, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point and Internet.

Preference to-

(i) Knowledge of Short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional qualification.

(ii) Higher Education as qualification

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 21000/- per month

Name of post : PTI Cum Matron (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Recognized Diploma in Physical Education.

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Preference to-

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P. Ed) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education

(ii) At least 03 years working experience in any residential school will be given preference.

(iii) NCC B/ C Certificate holder

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 21000/- per month

Name of post : Matron (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination.

(b) Candidate should be able to converse fluently in English

Desirable :

(a) Graduate degree.

(b) Achievements in the field of Sports/ Art/ Music.

(c) Experience of handing children with affection will be preferred

Name of post : Ward Boy

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(a) Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination.

(b) Candidate should be able to converse fluently in English

Desirable :

(a) Graduate degree.

(b) Achievements in the field of Sports/ Art/ Music.

(c) Experience of handing children with affection will be preferred

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Jun 2025.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 18000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications on prescribed proforma with a recent passport size photograph giving full address and resume with E-mail & contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials and a Demand Draft(DD) for Rs. 300/- for General Category &Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148). On top of envelope please write ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………………………(REGULAR/CONTRACTUAL). Applications without Demand Draft and received after last date of receipt will not be accepted. LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATION IS 01 SEP 2025

Applications must reach The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist: Goalpara, Assam

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here