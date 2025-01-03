Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Teachers in various departments. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University at Hojai, Hojai district, Assam. The university came into existence through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017. This act saw the passage under the State Legislature of Assam in 2017. The Act got approval from the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. It came into existence with the upgradation of Hojai College which came into being on 11 July 1964 as a general degree college in Hojai district, Assam. It got its name after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non-European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and also painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The UGC has recognized Rabindranath Tagore University as an institution “empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies/councils. The educational institution also provides courses through Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses in Distance Learning mode.

Name of post : Contractual Teachers

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Departments : Assamese, Bengali, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Education, English, Hindi, History Manipuri, Mathematics, Political Science & Zoology

Also Read : Guwahati’s ‘New Year 2025’ gifts

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates must have NET/SET / Ph.D. in the respective subjects altogether

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also in hard copy to Registrar i/c, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Assam

They must also send their applications via email to rtuacademicrcgistrar@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is January 7, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here