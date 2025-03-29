Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam in 2025.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Academic Registrar in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Assamese : 1

Political Science : 1

English : 1

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 6

Department wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Political Science : 1

English : 2

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Economics : 1

Education : 1

Hindi : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents and a bank draft of Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Applicant) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai.

The filled-in-application form should be addressed to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782436, Assam (India)” in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… Advertisement No…………..in the Department of………. against the category of….”

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 28/04/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here